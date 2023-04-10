Avaii Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $127.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.