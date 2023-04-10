Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 622 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in MSCI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of MSCI by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MSCI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $533.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.18 and a 200-day moving average of $494.89. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

