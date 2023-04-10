Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $325,000 Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Saia by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $254.09 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total value of $361,182.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.93, for a total transaction of $361,182.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,621.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.19.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

