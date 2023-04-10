Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

