Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 200 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 277.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

