Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Illumina by 74.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $229.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $370.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

