Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $31,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $134.42 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average of $137.41.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle



Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

