Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.18 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

