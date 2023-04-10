Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New $52,000 Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,614,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,425,000 after purchasing an additional 74,727 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 2.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wolfspeed by 381.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 889,032 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 104.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 646,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after acquiring an additional 330,582 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

