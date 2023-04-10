Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $134.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

