Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases Shares of 85 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $404.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

