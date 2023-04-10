Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 1,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in OneMain were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 39.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Stephens boosted their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

