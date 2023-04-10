Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 700 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD stock opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.