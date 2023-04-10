Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,721 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 486,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 24,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 891,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 80,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

