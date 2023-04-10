Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 23.4% during the third quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $657.12 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $646.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.67. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

