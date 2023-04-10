Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $195.10 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.93.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Citigroup lowered their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

