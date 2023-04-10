Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 46 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GS opened at $322.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.13.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

