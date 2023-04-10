Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.68 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

