Ballentine Partners LLC Has $625,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $163.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.66.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.27.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

