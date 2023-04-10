Ballentine Partners LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 30,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $92.46 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

