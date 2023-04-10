Ballentine Partners LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 9,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 19,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $321.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.00 and its 200 day moving average is $302.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.