Ballentine Partners LLC Has $741,000 Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 414,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3,410.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

