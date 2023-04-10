Ballentine Partners LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.58. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

