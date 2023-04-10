Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 197 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,780,000 after buying an additional 820,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,621,096,000 after acquiring an additional 440,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,333,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,998,000 after acquiring an additional 325,772 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

