Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $11.43 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.