Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $548.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $473.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.74 and a 200-day moving average of $413.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $541.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.