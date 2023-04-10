Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Rentals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.85.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $355.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

