Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $91.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

