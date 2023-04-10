Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.72. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $96.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

