Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $227.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

