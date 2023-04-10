BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after buying an additional 366,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.45.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $155.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.34. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

