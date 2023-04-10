Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $156,429.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $514,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM opened at $29.74 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

