Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,640 shares of company stock worth $3,135,692. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $29.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.