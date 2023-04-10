Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $21.85 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 247,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,853,000. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.42 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $137.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

