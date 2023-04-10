Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $24.69 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,690,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

