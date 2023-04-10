B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.
Several research firms recently commented on BGS. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods
In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods
B&G Foods Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 0.45.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
B&G Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.67%.
About B&G Foods
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&G Foods (BGS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.