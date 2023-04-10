B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several research firms recently commented on BGS. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.80 and a beta of 0.45.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -506.67%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

