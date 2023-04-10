Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 652,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $137.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

