Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $664.75.

BIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIO opened at $466.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $607.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.79.

Insider Activity

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Articles

