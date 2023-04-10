BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,569 shares of company stock worth $2,192,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.28 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $501.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.