BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BHK opened at $10.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

