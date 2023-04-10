Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $137.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,293,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,528,000 after buying an additional 220,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,944,000 after acquiring an additional 146,949 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after buying an additional 572,129 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

