Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.57.
Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:BFAM opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $137.10.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
