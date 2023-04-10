BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

