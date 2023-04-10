BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,113 Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $30.43 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

