BTC Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,766,000 after buying an additional 129,453 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,152,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 68,022 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,332,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

NYSE:SWX opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.