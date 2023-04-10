BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,903 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 122.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 995,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 568,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SFL by 10.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,610,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,119,000 after acquiring an additional 511,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SFL by 3,760.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,913 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SFL in the third quarter valued at $3,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.77. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. SFL had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

