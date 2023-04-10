BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,355 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BX opened at $82.19 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.86.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.79.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.