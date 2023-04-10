BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.77%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

