BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,328 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,947,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

