BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after buying an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK opened at $112.33 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

