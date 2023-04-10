BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,055.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,067 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,758. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

